Motorists in the North West province are aggrieved at the fuel price increase.

This follows the announcement of another increase by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, which came into effect midnight on Tuesday. Some say the petrol price increases will negatively impact their businesses.

The petrol price has increased by R2.43 per litre, diesel by R1.10 per litre, while illuminating paraffin is up by R1.56 per litre.

SABC News spoke to some members of the public last night, just hours before the increases came into effect.

It was one of the busiest nights for petrol attendants in Vryburg as motorists flocked to filling stations to fill up their tanks before the petrol price increase came into effect.

The video below discusses the impact of the high fuel increase:

Some motorists brought along additional containers to fill up. Despite the fuel levy cut of R1.50 per litre being extended, most want government to come up with plans to reduce the petrol price.

A Vryburg motorists says: “It is not right to put 50c down and R2 up. It is not right, we are suffering. I am here to fill my tank and it will cost me R2 000 and am going to use it on a single trip.”

Santaco in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality says the extension of the levy cut is not making any difference.

The taxi industry is in a predicament and must decide whether or not to increase taxi fares.

Santaco’s Shadrack Mokwena says, “This time is really disastrous to us and that relief is not really above the increment of petrol. So that is why we feel that we have to oppress people to increase the taxi fare, we do not know what we must do because we know some of them they are trying to use taxis every day.”

Outa’s Stefanie Fick on fuel levy reprieve: