A motorist has been killed and his vehicle torched at Mphagani village outside Giyani in Limpopo.

Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they were alerted about a vehicle that was burning in the area.

Ledwaba says they then discovered a body tied with rope just few metres from the burning vehicle.

Police have also discovered the deceased motorist’s wallet, ID and a cell phone.

Ledwaba says they have launched a manhunt for the killers.

“Emergency services personnel and fire brigades managed to extinguish fire the man was pronounced dead on the scene upon inspecting the corpse, it was discovered that he was tied with a rope. Post-mortem is still to be conducted,” says Ledwaba.