The Head of African National Congress (ANC) Electoral Committee and former President Kgalema Motlanthe says the ANC Veterans League conference has been smooth and befitting the people of their calibre.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 3rd national conference of the party elders which ends in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Over 460 voting delegates to the three-day meeting have re-elected Dr Snuki Zikalala and Dr Mavuso Msimang as president and deputy president respectively.

Connie September was re-elected unopposed as Deputy Secretary General, leaving the positions of Secretary General and Treasurer to be contested.

Motlanthe says, “Therefore it is my duty and honor to congratulate comrade Snuki Zikalala as the president of the ANC Youth, so we have comrade Zikalala and comrade Mavuso Msimang and the deputy secretary Connie September so these three comrades have been returned.”

ANC Veterans League holds its conference to elect new leadership:

The ANC elders have unanimously re-elected their president, deputy president and deputy secretary. And three contestants including Elva McKay-Langa, Mxolisi Nkula and Suzan Shabangu locked horns for the position of the Secretary General, while Dr Faizel Randera and Norah Fakude squared up for the Treasurer General’s position.

Motlanthe says the nomination process was smooth with just less than 500 people participating as voting delegates.

“This has been cakewalk. I mean it has been very easy and they have nominated already and all we have to do was to allow them to affirm and also allowed them to nominate from the floor. So it’s been very easy and voting will only be on two positions out of the five officials positions after three have been returned already.

So voting will be on two positions and of course the conference is not big the total number of voting delegates is 465 so it’s easy to manage those kinds of numbers here. )

Meanwhile, Mme Mandu Ramabaka, 90 years old, who joined the ANC in 1954, says she is glad to have a home among party seniors who will aid and guide the youth to return the ANC to its glory days.

“When the Veterans League was formed I was very happy at least the elderly people have got a home where they can discuss and take things forward in the right direction.

“I am very happy I was there in the first executive and it has the right people I have people I grew up in the 60’s and 70s when we were small children. But I think now we have to love each and unite and change will happen there is a change in every revolution,” Ramabaka says.

The conference ends on Saturday with closing remarks from President Cyril Ramaphosa.