Motlanthe calls for continental action on migration

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe says the issue of migration has implications for both South Africa and the continent as a whole. This sentiment was echoed at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Winter Seminar in Sandton, convened under the theme ”Continent and Migration”.

The seminar brought together political leaders, business executives, diplomats, academics and international organisations to discuss migration from a continental perspective.

The issue of migration has led to a challenging period for South Africa, as countries push for Pretoria to answer at the African Union, as outlined by Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

“The xenophobic attacks on Africans, not only Ghanaians, African citizens from many countries in South Africa, is something that is really a big source of concern for the commission. I was in South Africa a month ago. I met President Ramaphosa and I met Minister Lamola. The statement, the official statement, is that we condemn that. We do not support that and they made it clear even with me in a press conference with the foreign minister.”

This thorny issue received attention at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation event, which focused on African Migration. The day was filled with discussions, aimed at encouraging dialogue and developing practical ideas on how African countries can better manage migration, while promoting economic development and social cohesion.

Motlanthe says the talks can help foster long-term solutions.

“Given the structure of our economy, it is therefore imperative for government to always strive to be in charge as it responds to the cries of the unemployed, the poor and marginalised sections of our nation. Failure to maintain authority on the part of government invites lawlessness and near anarchy with devastating consequences. And it is important for political leaders to know that they are not only responsible for the way they live, but also for what is done by those they lead, particularly in times of crisis and upheavals.”

The seminar comes after International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola travelled to Ghana as a special envoy to meet President John Mahama.

This followed a petition filed by two Ghanaian nationals at the International Criminal Court, asking for an investigation into xenophobic violence in South Africa. Lamola shared Pretoria’s response to the case.

“With regards to the case that has been taken to the ICC, it lacks jurisdiction because it does not meet the requirements of the principle of complementarity that the domestic courts must be the first port of call. And in this regard, our courts are very competent and independent. This has also shown that there is not an action of the state in support of vigilante groups or unlawfulness. This has just been individuals who have taken the law into their own hands. But also in terms of South African law, this is illegal.”

VIDEO | Lamola says issues of migration should not get into the way of SA-Ghanian longstanding relationship:



Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Mcebisi Jonas, placed the onus on citizens across the continent, calling for education and knowledge of civic responsibility amongst African countries.

“They have a responsibility to understand, and a civic duty by the way, to understand what can take their countries out of where they are. But they must also be aware of their power, because there is power in electing governments. Their constituencies are also feedstock for populism sometimes, and they must understand their power. Civic education must be enhanced by those who are working in that space. But also, I think people must be aware that populism will be the biggest danger when leadership is weak.”

While Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, talked tangible action to tackle migration through the tightening of borders.

“We have a lot of illicit activities that are happening, stolen cars, goods. We lose a lot of money on tax. The cigarettes, illicit alcohol, and groceries that are passing and that we need to deal with. So, the tightening there will help us deal with the issues of crime and organised crime and will help us deal with the issue of migration. That’s why this plan is important for us to implement.”

South Africa said it is ready to discuss the issue of migration on any platform.However, the focus should be on the pull and push factors that lead to the unregulated movement of people, not only in South Africa, but across the continent.

VIDEO |Former President Kgalema Motlanthe hosts discussion on migration:

-Report by Bonolo Maribe