The former President Thabo Mbeki says veteran activist Sally Motlana must have decried the increase in violence against women and children as the recent SAPS crime statistics revealed.

In the first three months of this year, 969 women were killed, 15 000 assaulted while 1485 cases of attempted murder were recorded.

Delivering the eulogy at the memorial service of Motlana at the All Saints Anglican Church in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, Mbeki said she dedicated her life to the upliftment of black women.

Motlana was the wife of the late well known businessman and activist, Dr Nthatho Motlana.

Below is the live stream: