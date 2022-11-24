The African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg chairperson and former mayor, Dada Morero, says they were instructed by the party’s Provincial Executive Committee to withdraw from the motions of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

This will allow the ANC PEC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national leadership to conclude their discussions.

Morero says the motion will be brought back early next year.

A disagreement ensued between the ANC and the EFF after the ANC under Mzwandile Masina did not give the Ekurhuleni mayoral position to an EFF candidate in terms of an ANC PEC instruction and agreement between the two parties.

This saw the EFF voting to retain the DA’s Tania Campbell as Ekurhuleni mayor.

Phalatse says the ANC and its minority party block do not have the numbers to pass the motions, hence the withdrawal.

But Morero disagrees, “You’re dealing with a denialist. We voted against the loan that she wanted to raise. She went out to say there is no crisis in the city. The numbers are there. There is a small issue that needs to be finalised by our leadership. We will definitely come back to council, whether or not we have numbers.”

Reaction to withdrawal of motions of no confidence against Mpho Phalatse:

Phalatse was previously ousted as mayor in September this year following a no-confidence vote but has since been reinstated when the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that her removal was illegal.

Mayor Phalatse reacts to withdrawal of both motions of no confidence against her: