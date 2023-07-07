The Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, could soon face a motion of no confidence, following allegations of wasteful expenditure by the provincial government.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it filed the motion after R3 million was reportedly spent on the funeral of former Education MEC, Tate Makgoe.

The Premier’s Spokesperson, Sello Dithebe says, “The provincial government had said let the AG and the provincial treasury go into this in detail. So, what this party is doing is to respond to that, but we have already taken proactive steps to ensure transparency.

“Such a motion, it is not up to the Premier to decide whether it goes through the legislature or not. The provincial legislature at the moment is on recess, so the office of the Speaker will determine if that motion fits within the criteria that has been agreed upon, the rules, etc.”

Dukwana was elected as the new premier of the province in February, following the resignation of Sisi Ntombela.

Dukwana defeated the DA’s Roy Jankielsohn with 17 votes to seven.

Twenty-four members in the legislature voted through a secret ballot.

In conversation with new Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana: