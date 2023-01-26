City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is expected to face yet another motion of no confidence as the city’s council holds its first meeting of the year on Thursday.

The governing multi-party coalition in Johannesburg will have a tough task fighting the motion to remove Phalatse after talks broke down between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The Patriotic Alliance left the DA-led multiparty coalition in the City of Johannesburg in September last year and went on to vote for a motion that removed Phalatse as City mayor.

But during the same month, the High Court in Johannesburg found that Phalatse’s removal was unlawful and invalid leading to her reinstatement.

The DA rejected proposals for the Patriotic Alliance to rejoin the multi-party coalition in exchange for them being offered two MMC positions.

The DA wants the PA to have one MMC position and a chairperson position for one of the Section 79 committees.

The Joburg council is made up of 270 seats and for the motion to succeed would need 136 votes.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene says they will vote in support of the motion to remove Phalatse.

Kunene says that if the motion of no confidence is bought on Thursday, they will vote with the ANC bloc.

“We will vote Mpho Phalatse out. We will vote the DA out of power.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: