The Lekwa-Teemane municipal council comprising the towns of Bloemhof and Christiana in the North West is expected to convene a special council meeting on Monday, where a motion of no confidence against the Mayor will be debated.

The motion was brought by the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) after municipal Mayor Sebang Motlhabi reportedly rented an expensive German vehicle for his official use.

The FF+ says this happened against the backdrop of a municipality that is on the brink of collapse due to poor service delivery and lack of funds.

A special council meeting convened to debate the same matter last month was disrupted by a group of African National Congress (ANC) members, with some of the councillors reportedly assaulted.

The FF+ is still confident that the motion will get the necessary support. The party argues that the Mayor rented a car for about R131 000, while the municipality is unable to effectively render services to communities.

Lekwa-Teemane municipal Speaker, Mpho Pilane, says security will be beefed up in order to protect all people attending the council meeting.

Lekwa-Teemane local municipality Mayor in NW might face a motion of no confidence:

