National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will remain in her position. This comes after the no-confidence motion against her did not garner enough support for her removal on Wednesday.

The motion was tabled by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

It was defeated with 234 votes and 42 votes were in favour. According to the National House Chairperson Cedric Frolick, 73 members abstained from the vote.

Buoyed by the EFF’s National Shutdown on Monday, Malema declared that he was in charge. He then moved to the issue on the day that prompted the motion.

National Assembly debates Speaker removal and Phala Phala committee:

Malema claims that his party has lost respect for Mapisa-Nqakula. He also brought up the incident from the previous year, when EFF MPs were expelled from the Presidency Budget Vote.

The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed the motion as nothing but “political theatrics and populism”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) did not vote. The party says the motion was narrow and devoid of crucial points.

There was a mixed reaction from other opposition parties.

The disruptions of SONA are still a subject of discussion by the Joint Rules Committee. This after the Speaker the matter to the Joint Rules Committee for considering disciplinary action against EFF MPs.