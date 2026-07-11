Motion against Didiza lacks constitutional merit: IFP

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it does not believe the reasons given for the motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza are constitutionally sufficient for such an action to be taken.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has filed a motion against Didiza after she decided to abide by a court decision regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interdict and did not file an opposing application.

IFP Chief Whip Nhlanhla Hadebe says there is no existing factual evidence to support the motion of no confidence against Didiza.

“While accountability, transparency and robust debate are fundamental pillars to our constitutional democracy, we do not believe the circumstances presented warrant the removal of the Speaker from office. The IFP believes that Parliament oversight role must always be exercised within the framework of the constitution, the rules of the National Assembly and the established democratic processes. Where concerns arose regarding the conduct of any constitutional office bearer, they should be addressed through the appropriate Parliamentary mechanisms rather than through measures are not justified by the facts.”

EFF tables motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza: