The CEO of the Moti Group, Dondo Mogajane, says the company is considering taking its case to the Constitutional Court, following Monday’s ruling of the high court in Johannesburg.

The court set aside the Moti Group’s gag order, which sought to prevent the AmaBhungane investigative unit from publishing further articles on the group’s alleged suspicious business dealings.

The documents relate to alleged multi-million-dollar transactions between South African businessman, Zunaid Moti, and Zimbabwe’s highest-ranking politicians.

Mogajane says they are looking at their legal options.

“I think we will be considering our legal options and we are even thinking now of approaching the Constitutional Court. Because it is a matter of right to privacy. It’s got nothing to do with press freedom or whistleblowing, which I am saying we agree to.”

“The issue is about the right to privacy and that must be tested in a Constitutional Court. We still believe, by the way, that it is still unlawful for any media house to publish and make use of stolen documents.”

The video below is the full interview with Moti Group CEO:

Meanwhile, AmaBhugane says it is relieved that yesterday’s judgment of the high court in Johannesburg has vindicated its members.

AmaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator, Caroline James says, “We would have to wait to hear from the Moti Group lawyers who will be in touch with our lawyers or with us directly about their next steps and whether they are intending to appeal the decision. We now go back to the position that we were before the application was granted.”

“Because we have been barred from accessing the documents during this process of litigation, it means that our journalists haven’t been able to conduct any research or follow up investigations on those documents. So, it has definitely hindered our ability to report on the matter.”

“Because the processes of investigative journalism have to go ahead. Our journalists are back at work, trying to assess these documents and understand what are the public interests in the documents,” explains James.

The video below is reacting on the court ruling: