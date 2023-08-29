The two mothers who allegedly left their five children without supervision in a locked shack to go partying are facing five counts of culpable homicide, for their deaths. The children were aged one two, four, five and six.

The children were found burned beyond recognition at Itireleng Informal Settlement, in Laudium, Pretoria on Saturday night. This after the shack they were sleeping in caught fire.

Two other shack dwellers managed to escape. The two sisters appeared at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, “It is alleged that on the evening of 27 August 2023, the two women locked five children inside their shack and went to a nearby tavern. It is alleged that, while the two were still out, the shack caught fire and all the children burnt and died on the scene. During their brief appearance in court, the matter was remanded to 05 September 2023, for a formal bail application.”

