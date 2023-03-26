A desperate Hertzogville mother in the Free State, wants justice, for her 16-year-old son after he was badly injured as a result of a botched circumcision, at an initiation school in Hoopstad, last December.

The mother of three who survives on piece jobs says she now regards her Grade 9 son as disabled, as he is using a catheter and is said to be unable to do some of the chores he used to.

The matter is now before the Hoopstad Magistrates’ Court and the suspects are expected to appear in April.

Sarah Geco, is unable to accept her son, Khayalakhe Geco’s new reality…

“As the mother of this child, I need help especially from medical doctors, and to those who have experienced the same thing that happened to my son. If I can get a doctor, so that my son can be well again, I just want to see him no longer using the catheter – I would be very satisfied. I’m deeply hurt over what happened to my son.”

