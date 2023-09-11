Monica Matsie, the mother of Katlego Bereng, whose charred remains were tragically used as a decoy for Thabo Bester’s escape, has expressed her fervent hope that justice will be served for her son.

Bereng’s horrific death has left his family shattered, and Matsie is determined to see those responsible held accountable.

She believes that the fingerprints of Nandipha Magudumana, linked to Katlego’s body, should be sufficient evidence to make her answer for his untimely demise.

The case has been closely watched as it unfolds in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court. Today, the court is poised to deliver judgment on Magudumana’s bail application.

Katlego Bereng’s family wants paper trail of what happened to their son

