Mother breaks down after Vaal scholar transport driver granted bail

The mother of one of the 14 learners who died in the scholar transport crash in the Vaal in January has broken down in tears after the vehicle driver was granted bail.

Ayanda Dludla (23) was granted R3 000 bail by the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court.

Dludla is facing charges including 14 counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

The crash happened on the R553 Golden Highway on the 19th of January, when a scholar transport minibus collided with a side-tipper truck.

Innocentia Binger, the mother of seven-year-old Tshepo, still blames Dludla for her son’s death.

“I do not know how we are going to deal with this because we all stay in the same community, 80% of the parents are going to see Luyanda every day. My child was only seven-years-old but now he is no more.”