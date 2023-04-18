A man, who police considered the most wanted person in Jane Furse, was remanded in custody by the Nebo Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after his rearrest on Friday.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says 29-year-old Lesley Chuenyane escaped from police custody in 2018 while being transported to the Witbank prison in Mpumalanga.

Ledwaba says Chuenyane was first arrested in 2018 for four rapes committed in the Nebo policing area.

“The suspect’s reign of terror ended when the members of this task team pounced on him at a rented room in Jane Furse on Friday. The suspect is facing over 10 charges ranging from rape, carjacking and robbery. He had already appeared in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on one count of robbery. He was remanded in custody until 05 May 2023. He will still appear in the same court on other changes. Meanwhile, he is expected to appear in Mpumalanga province on a charge of escaping from lawful custody.”

#sapsLIM Members of #SAPS Nebo Tracking Team made a major breakthrough after they re-arrested Lesley Chuenyane most #wanted suspect in Jane Furse, Sekhukhune District on Friday 14/4/23, after escaping from police custody in 2018. TM https://t.co/TX2dN5tKA6 pic.twitter.com/ZQnN1kxdvM — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 17, 2023