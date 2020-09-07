Following an outcry over the COVID-19 fraud and corruption allegations, the government has intensified its fight against those who it has described as stealing from the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says most companies awarded personal protective equipment tenders by government departments were not tax compliant.

Kieswetter was speaking on the first day of the Tax Indaba webinar. He has urged tax practitioners to comply with the tax laws of the country and not to assist any tax evasion schemes.

Kieswetter says tax compliance by practitioners has a direct influence on their clients.

“We would expect tax practitioners to be highly conscious of the tax morality of their own affairs and those of their clients and to endure the conduct of practice and to partner with us to build a culture of high compliance and not to tolerate or advance any tax evasion scheme that undermines our tax base.”

Tender corruption highlighted

In mid-August, the Limpopo Provincial health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana confirmed that COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders worth over R900 million were not advertised by the department, but the names were supplied to the department of health by the provincial treasury.

He says the company names were hand-picked from the database of the provincial treasury.

There are allegations that among the 216 companies awarded the tenders, some belong to government officials, the friends and relatives of senior politicians, while others did not qualify. One of the companies is alleged to be based in KwaZulu-Natal and is said to have been given a R180 million tender.