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Mosimane unveils 35-man Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

  • File: Coach Pitso Mosimane.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has announced a preliminary 35-man squad for the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea at home on November 26 and Eritrea away on the 30th of this month.

South Africa will also face Egypt in an away international friendly on the 4th of next month. Mosimane has kept the core of the Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana World Cup squad intact with a few surprise inclusions for the upcoming three matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Fawaaz Basadien has made the cut alongside the likes of Cemran Dansin of Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows striker Ronaldo van Neel.

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma has also made the list alongside Shandre Campbell.

Cyprus-based striker Luther Singh has also cracked the nod after being overlooked for years, as well as in-form Cassius Mailula.


Credit: Vincent Sitsula

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