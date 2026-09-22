Mosimane provides Maboe injury update

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe is going to continue with the team and remain in camp, despite the injury that he sustained in yesterday’s league game against Golden Arrows.

Speaking to the media, just ahead of his first training session today at the University of Johannesburg’s AW Muller stadium, Mosimane revealed that Maboe has a niggling ankle injury.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player reported for camp, but he’s since gone for a scan, and with three games in this camp, Mosimane is hoping that he could be cleared.

“He’s got a niggling ankle injury, you can see that he was never even kicked by anybody. So, it’s tender, the doctor has briefed me that we should be careful with him and give him a chance,” adds Mosimane.

“We have a three week camp. So, he’s gone for a scan and the scan will tell us how far he is and I think he has worked hard to be in Bafana. He should be disappointed by the injury and no one kicked him. Sometimes it’s football, let’s hope Lebo recovers and go for it.”

Bafana play Guinea in the first 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, which will be followed by a second qualifier against Eritrea in Cairo on the 30th of this month and an international friendly match vs Egypt on the fourth of next month.

Mosimane has also given an update on his technical team, confirming former Sundowns and Golden Arrows goalkeeper Marcus Mashilo as his goalkeeper coach.

SABC Sport has also seen veteran opposition analyst Goolam Valodia in camp with the team, and Mosimane also confirms former JS Kabylile senior match performance and data analyst Tshepo Mahao as part of the technical team.