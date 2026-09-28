Mosimane explains substitution decisions over the weekend

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has highlighted the big role senior players are playing in the background in his camp when asked about his conversations on the bench with Themba Zwane.

Mosimane was responding to questions in the post-match press conference after Bafana’s 2-1 win over Guinea this past weekend, in the opening 2027 AFCON qualifier at Orlando Stadium.

Before making the substitution of replacing Iqraam Rayners with Yanela Mbuthuma, Mosimane was seen consulting with his bench and also revealed that he didn’t only consult with Zwane but also with Mbuthuma’s teammate at Orlando Pirates, Lebone Seema.

“I didn’t speak to Themba only, I spoke to the whole team, I spoke to Seema also and it’s very difficult for me why I bring Themba Zwane, right? Because you are looking at the age right and you are right if you are looking at the age but he’s very important for me,” says Mosimane.

“He knows the team well, he knows the players well and also Seema contributed because I need a 9, a 9. 9, I need a 9. I hope you understand, I don’t need a Cassius [Mailula] for this game. Cassius is smart, he’s intelligent but I needed a 9.”

Despite not having enough shots on goal or scoring, Mosimane says Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners contributed a lot to the result against the West Africans this past weekend.

He says Rayners’ role goes beyond just scoring.

“You know sometimes Iqraam can take you out with one ball, you saw that. The ball didn’t fall for Iqraam, I thought it would fall for him and as he tried to turn I knew he would score that goal but it didn’t fall for him,” he adds.

“He made good runs also in the first half, the boys didn’t see him from the left side. I thought they should pass him because he’s been fighting and pressing from the top, he started the press so he worked hard.

“So, the striker working hard is not scoring goals am I right? We might not see that side of the game, we are looking at, did he score?”

As Bafana look forward to their second Group D game against Eritrea in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, with the aim of consolidating their place at the top, Mosimane says they have been working hard on set plays and players like Mbuthuma come out strongly there.