Mosimane confident Bafana Bafana can tame Guinea in AFCON qualifier

As Bafana Bafana build up to their first 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, head coach Pitso Mosimane believes they can take care of the threat posed by the West Africans.

The Syli National, led by Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte, have been in the country since Monday, with the full contingent finalised on Thursday.

Duarte has called up a squad of mixed youth and experience, with at least six experienced players missing, including their former captain Naby Keita.

However, Mosimane says respected Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy will require special attention.

“Guinea has a top striker who has been scoring goals for Borussia Dortmund; he is a top number 9 and a big boy, so we have to make sure that we deal with his aerial strength and his other capabilities. The team sheet is not where we play the game, and we have to go out and show that on Saturday.”

Only one nation from Group D will join hosts Kenya and qualify for the 2027 AFCON, meaning Bafana Bafana must win this group to be at the PAMOJA AFCON next year. Eritrea is the fourth team in the group.

Mosimane has also defended the call-up of newly signed Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Thabang Matuludi, who hadn’t played an official game until last weekend’s FIFA African Asian Pacific Cup game against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli.

He says they have been following Matuludi’s situation at Polokwane City before he went to Sundowns.

Mosimane, as part of his continuity plan, has kept the bulk of the squad that his predecessor, Hugo Broos, took to the 2027 FIFA World Cup, and Matuludi was part of that team.

With injuries to some of the players who went to the World Cup, Mosimane has selected at least 10 players who were not at the World Cup in the US and Mexico, some of whom, like Luther Singh and Cassius Mailula, had not been with Bafana for some time now.

He says the process of looking at the players had been well underway long before he was appointed, as he had to monitor their progress.

“I have been checking Luther Singh all the time. A lot of guys have been doing well, and they need to be given an opportunity. We should also remember someone like Matuludi also went to the World Cup under the previous coach, so there is a very good reason why he is here after all, and he also played a cup final last Saturday at a very decent level.”

With the SAFA national team coaches in the U20 and U23 now spoilt for choice, and the country full of talent, some having recently moved to Europe, Mosimane also suggests that very soon, younger players will be roped in, if they deserve their call-ups.

He’s likening the situation to the selection of talent in the Springboks team under World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We need to learn from the Bokke, and we really have to start stacking our talent. It doesn’t matter who plays; it’s important for that winning culture to remain. I’ve always used young players, and I don’t need to justify that some of these young players, like Cassius Mailula, are here, because these guys are playing at the highest level week in and week out.”

“I want to cause a revolution in South African football, not only with Bafana Bafana but also in respect to youth football.”

VIDEO | Mosimane confident ahead of Guinea clash