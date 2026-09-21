Mosikili says about 352 suspects have been arrested for GBV

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili says about 352 suspects have been arrested for Gender-Based Violence, across the country in the past seven days.

She was speaking outside the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court, east of Johannesburg today.

Three suspects are appearing in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Villa Liza near Dawn Park last week.

Mosikili had this message for GBV perpetrators.

“352 suspects have been arrested across the country in the past seven days on Gender-Based Violence-related cases only. Our message to the perpetrators of violence against women is clear; it is just a matter of time until we get to you.”

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