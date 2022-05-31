Forensic Expert Thabo Mosia has been accused of being evasive in order to cover up for the blunders by the police at the crime scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s shooting on the night of 26 October 2014. Mosia is under cross-examination in the Meyiwa murder trial currently under way at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Counsel for accused number 1 to 4, Advocate Malesela Teffo, says Mosia has been evasive in responding to questions on whether the crime scene had been tampered with.

The court has heard that Meyiwa was shot just after 8pm after men entered the house and demanded cell phones.

However, it was only after midnight that Mosia arrived at the crime scene.

The defense has argued that with Mosia only arriving at the scene four hours later, he was in no position to categorically state that the crime had not been tampered with.

“Why was it important for you to pass by the police station when you knew where Botshelong Clinic was (where #SenzoMeyiwa was taken),” asks Advocate Teffo. He has accused Mosia of being evasive and trying to “cover up the blunders”.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/q4zWtO5eNr — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 31, 2022

Mosia insisted it was his observation that the crime scene had not been contaminated. It was at this point that he was taken up on a 2019 affidavit in which he mentioned that there was a possibility that the crime scene could have been “compromised.”

However, he has argued that he did not understand “compromise” to mean contamination.

“According to me, to compromise, I think is the disturbance that might arise or anything that might happen in the crime scene that might be disturbed, not deliberately,” says Mosia.

Adv Teffo further took Mosia on, on why he first drove to the police station before he went to the crime scene at Kelly Khumalo’s mum’s home in Vosloorus.

Mosia says he did so because when he was called by Brigadier Ndlovu, who recently died, informing him of the shooting that had taken place in Volsloorus, Ndlovu did not give him the address. He says it was for this reason that he drove to the Botshelong Clinic where Meyiwa had been taken to as well as the police station as he tried to get the address of the crime scene.

After years of not much progress reported on Meyiwa’s murder case, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in 2020, announced a breakthrough in the investigation when Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli were charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mosia would not comment on whether #SenzoMeyiwa was still alive when he was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. Teffo has argued the mere removal of Meyiwa from the scene by people who didn’t have the relevant training was a contamination of the scene. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/O1i7lwdRJ5 — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 31, 2022