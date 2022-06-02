The forensic field worker, who collected evidence from the crime scene where former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot, has admitted that he only photographed exhibits pointed out to him by the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia is testifying in the murder trial of Meyiwa in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The sergeant only took eight photographs when he first arrived at the scene on the night of the incident and only investigated areas that Ndlovu had pointed out to him when he had found him on the scene.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloourus, Johannesburg, in 2014 during an alleged robbery.

Five men are charged with his murder.

Mosia was questioned by one of the accused’s lawyers, Zandile Mshololo, about how he ensured the credibility of the evidence he was shown.

Adv Mshololo says, “Then I’m asking how do you know brigadier Ndlovu was posting the correct splats to you. How did you ensure that? That he was giving you the correct information? I wouldn’t know about that. And you couldn’t take any pictures of the spots wherein brigadier Ndlovu did not point to you?

“That’s correct my lord,” Mosia answers.

VIDEO | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial live proceedings, 2 June 2022: