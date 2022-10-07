Wiseman Baloyi was the only suspect seeking bail. Four other accused Takalani Mudau, Tshianeo Munyai, Shumani Nemadodzi and Avhatakali Mulaudzi have all abandoned bail applications.

Maluleke family spokesperson Eitiken Maluleke says this is the outcome they had hoped for.

“We’re happy with the judgment. Yeah, we’re over the moon and at the end of the day, I think the family is getting some closure on everything that is happening at the moment. So we thank the NPA, we thank the police and everybody who is supporting us. We’re overjoyed on this, we thank everybody who is supporting us again,” says Maluleke.