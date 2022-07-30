Family members of the late Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor, Moses Maluleke, say they are now hopeful after there have been developments in the investigation of his murder.

This comes after three suspects were arrested on Thursday evening. Police say details surrounding their arrests will be revealed soon.

Maluleke was the first sitting mayor to be gunned down in the province. He was also the Deputy Secretary of the ANC in the Vhembe Region.

The motive for his killing is still under investigation. The suspects allegedly demanded money from him at his home last Sunday but made off with nothing after shooting him thrice.

Update on investigations into the killing of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke:

Shot thrice

He was with his 18-year-old son who also suffered a gunshot wound. His son is recovering in hospital.

Police say one suspect is linked to various murder and robbery incidents in the Vhembe District. Police spokesperson Motlaela Mojapelo has not ruled out more arrests.

“The team that was appointed to probe the murder of the mayor is already in an advanced stage and we are ready to release a statement. We can confirm that and the finer details of the arrests will be contained in the statement,” adds Mojapelo.

Closure

Spokesperson for the Maluleke family, Humphrey Mugakula says they are hoping the arrests will bring them closure.

“We knew something good will come out of this investigations and within this short period of time when they came to as a family to say they have arrested the suspects, we are happy that will find closure of the real thing that happened on the day. The reason why the mood is so sombre is because we received a lot of support from different people and government,” says Mugakula.

Limpopo Premier Stanely Mathabatha has commended the police on the progress.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson Willie Mosoma says, “Indeed we can confirm that Limpopo’s Premier Stanely Chupu Mathabatha has been briefed about the arrests of suspects linked to the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor, councillor Moses Malueleke. The premier applauds police for their crucial arrest and in the same vain police call of the public to remain calm and allow police to do their work.”

Great loss

Some community members at Xikundu Village have expressed sadness at the loss of the mayor saying it is a great loss to the community since he was very influential.

“I can speak for myself, I was very close to the mayor. I was working at his place as a chef so it is a great loss. So it’s a sad thing that is happening to our community, so we are putting everything in God’s hands. We are very happy that those guys have been arrested so it’s a good thing,” explains the community member.

Maluleke’s memorial service will be held at Saselamani on Monday. He will be buried at his home village of Xikundu outside Malamumele on Tuesday.