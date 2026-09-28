Moses Mabhida Stadium to host MTN8 final

The 2026 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on October 10 will be hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, the sixth time in seven years it has been staged at the 2010 FIFA World Cup venue.

Orlando Pirates were drawn as the designated home team for the mouth-watering clash.

𝐌𝐓𝐍 𝟖 𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄 🏆 #WAFAFA 2026 FINAL

🆚 @Masandawana (Away Team)

🗓 10 October 2026

⏰ 18H00

🏟 Moses Mabhida Stadium

🎟 On Sale 2nd October |10H00

🎟 Strictly Sold @ Open Tickets ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/tkPPnLj6wf — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) September 28, 2026

The blockbuster final is a repeat of the 2023/24 Wafa Wafa decider at the same venue, where Pirates edged Sundowns in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The fixture will mark only the second time Moses Mabhida Stadium has hosted a match this season, following extensive pitch maintenance and turf rehabilitation.

VIDEO | Bucs host Sundowns in MTN8 final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium