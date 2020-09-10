Mayisela says the aim is to minimize the economic distress that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused.

Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium has re-opened its doors to the public following the relaxation of lockdown regulations. eThekwini Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says several businesses located at the stadium will begin trading again.

Mayisela says the aim is to minimize the economic distress that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused.

“Conference venues are opened at Moses Mabhida among others but we need to ensure we adhere to the regulations associated with level 2. We are therefore inviting anyone to come visit our stadium and we need to ensure indeed our lives go back to normal. We must also bear in mind that indeed we are still in the grip of COVID-19 and as a result we need to ensure that we protect ourselves against the scourge of the corona virus.”