Moselakgomo’s family disappointed by Ramaphosa’s GBVF address

The family of murdered 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo says they were hoping for immediate action from President Cyril Ramaphosa address to the nation last night on steps being implemented to stop Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

She was one of 12 women whose bodies were found recently on the East Rand and in Soweto.

Moselakgomo ’s uncle, Andries Matlaila says some of the measures announced reminded him of commitments previously made by Ramaphosa when he declared GBV a national crisis.

He says families need to know what government is doing immediately to protect women while longer-term interventions are being implemented.

Matlaila says, “I was looking forward to hearing him saying, how are we going to prevent such cases to happen? Because if you check the 90 days that he is referring to, where will we be in that 90 days?”

He adds, “So I was looking for an immediate action to say, what are we doing currently? Because tomorrow somebody is going to walk towards the workplace, somebody is going to run for exercising, so I was looking forward to listening the immediate action from the state, the head of state.”

VIDEO | Moselakgomo’s uncle reacts to Ramaphosa’s address: