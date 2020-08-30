Swallows' goal difference was on plus 11, and second-placed Ajax were on plus 10.

Moroka Swallows are back in top flight football after spending many years in the wilderness. Swallows returned to the Premier Soccer League after leap frogging second placed Ajax Cape Town on goal difference.

Both teams finished on 57 points, but the Birds were crowned Glad Africa Championship winners with a better goal difference.

Both teams stood a chance to be crowned champions and started the day of 54 points each.

The Birds had a perfect start finding their opening goal in the 8th minute through Kagiso Malinga.

Moikhomotsi Thibedi found the second goal a few minutes later to give the Soweto based side a 2-nil lead at the break.

Third placed Tshakuma Tsha Madizivandila were no match for Swallows with Malinga scoring his brace in he 63rd minute.

Moroka Swallows

Swallows who were established in 1947 are one of the oldest clubs in the country, and used to play Orlando Pirates for many decades in the original Soweto derby.

They were relegated to the national first division in the 2014/2015 season.

Following their relegation from the PSL, Swallows finished bottom of the NFD the same season and were then relegated to the ABC Motsepe League.

Prior to the start of the 2018/2019 season Swallows purchased the status of NFD side Maccabi.