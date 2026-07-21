Morocco to boost hotel beds by a fifth ahead of 2030 World Cup

Morocco plans to expand its hotel capacity by 60 000 beds, equal to about a fifth of its current total, by the time the country co-hosts ​the 2030 World Cup, its tourism minister said.

The North African country ‌is riding a wave of publicity from its quarter-final run in the latest World Cup after becoming the first African and Arab side to reach the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago.

Officials ​want to leverage the renewed attention into lasting gains for the country’s ​tourism industry, which employs hundreds of thousands of Moroccans and contributes about 7% ⁠of gross domestic product.

“We see the 2030 FIFA World Cup as an accelerator, ​not an end in itself,” Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor told Reuters.

The government is investing ​more than 190 billion dirhams (about $20 billion) to build and expand rail, road, airports, stadiums and other urban infrastructure ahead of the 2030 tournament, where Morocco is one of three main co-hosts with Portugal ​and Spain.

The number of matches each of them will host has yet to ​be decided.

PLANS FOR RABAT

Morocco has already added 45 000 hotel beds over the past four years, bringing ‌the current total to a little over 300 000, official data shows.

The North African country welcomed nearly 20 million tourists last year, making it the most visited destination in Africa. It aims to attract 26 million visitors by 2030.

Morocco’s central bank expects tourism revenue ​to reach a record ​161 billion dirhams ⁠in 2027, from 138 billion dirhams in 2025.

More air routes from Europe have also boosted the sector.

The “next phase of growth” will ​focus on increasing arrivals from China, the United States and ​the Middle ⁠East through improved air connectivity, Ammor said.

The country is also seeking to diversify tourism beyond traditional destinations such as Marrakech and Agadir.

This includes making the capital Rabat – with its ⁠centuries-old monuments, ​museums and sports facilities – a hub for cultural ​events, sports events and business travel, Ammor said.

“We need to make investments that create lasting value for Moroccan ​tourism,” she said.