Being the only African team left in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morocco are looking to make more history by being the first African team to reach a World Cup final on Wednesday against France.

After pulling a surprise run to the semifinals of this years’ FIFA World Cup, the Atlas Lions are one game away from reaching the World Cup final, however they face a hard task in the semifinals.

On their way is France who are the current holders of the FIFA World Cup having won it in 2018. Odds on paper clearly favour the defending champions but Morocco has proven that they are capable of beating any team ahead of them.

Absolute scenes. 😳 Morocco are into the World Cup Quarter-Finals! 🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Moroccan players have expressed their delight in what they have already achieved in the tournament and understand that they still have to be grounded.

One player that has stared for Morocco in this years’ tournament is Abdelhamid Sabiri who plays in in Italy for UC Sampdoria admits that they are aiming for more.

“We wanted to do something historic in this World Cup. And yes, I hope we can make more history,” said Sabiri (via FIFA.com).

🇲🇦 Can Morocco create even more history against France?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022

Key battles in the fixture

Both teams are full of talented players which will bring more excitement to the encounter. The two goalkeepers Yassine Bounou and Hugo Lloris have been crucial for their teams thus far and the same will be expected from them tonight.

Another interesting battle will be between two best friends who know each other very well from club level, Kylian Mpabbe and Achraf Hakimi.

In the middle of the pack, Nordin Amrabat has been one of the players who has his hand up for the player of the tournament thus far. However tonight he will be tested by Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The match will kick-off at 9pm on Wednesday night as the rest of Africa will be watching. The winner will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final on Sunday.

This, to finalise Sunday’s showpiece match! 🇫🇷🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022