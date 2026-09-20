Morero says Joburg, taxi industry to collaborate in women’s safety

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero says the City is working with taxi associations to create safer spaces for women and communities. Morero was speaking at the first Johannesburg Mayoral Lecture, at the Soweto Theatre.

The lecture brought together stakeholders to discuss the future of the Ccity, with governance, transparency, integrity and accountability among the issues under discussion.

Morero says the City is partnering with taxi associations to improve safety for women across the Johannesburg.

“The growth of the economy becomes central in our ability to create safer public transport and that is why a partnership with the taxi associations in an attempt to create a safer environment there and that will also include e-hailing, which has probably disappointed a whole lot of us because some of these crimes happens at the level of e-hailing. So, something needs to be done in that environment,” says Morero.

WATCH: The Johannesburg Mayoral Lecture 2026 Join the Office of the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg for this important civic conversation under the theme “Joburg, Our First Love – A Re Buwe”. Tune in as leadership, key stakeholders, and citizens discuss the vision, growth, and… pic.twitter.com/NCFESxbp2f — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 20, 2026

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