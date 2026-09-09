More witnesses to testify in the inquest of Anele Tembe

More witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the inquest into Anele Tembe’s death in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Tembe fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021.

On Monday, the legal representative for Anele Tembe’s family questioned witnesses about whether her fiancé, the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, requested that her family be informed of her death.

Two police officers testified in the inquest into the death of the 22-year-old.

The witnesses have told the court that they have no knowledge of whether the Tembe family was contacted.

However, one of the police officers said Forbes did not ask police to contact Tembe’s family.

A witness living in an apartment near the hotel told the court that he had heard an argument between a man and a woman shortly before Tembe’s death.