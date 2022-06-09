As the world celebrates World Oceans Day this week, Green Corridor, a Durban-based environmental organisation, is challenging communities to participate in a beach clean-up this weekend.

In the aftermath of the KwaZulu-Natal floods in April and May, volunteers have already collected several tons of waste for recycling.

Green Corridors Litterboom Co-ordinator, Siphiwe Rakgabale says they need support in reducing the waste.

“Well, there is too much waste going towards the sea or the ocean. We are having an issue for now. An example of the floods, there was so much waste going towards the sea.”

Rakgabale says the clean-up usually takes two hours. “By coming to the Greenhub, normally the clean-up starts at 8 and finishes at 10. So, most of our clean-ups take 2 hours. So people are allowed to come for any amount of time because we want them to be part of these clean-ups because we want them to see how much waste comes out. The more they come to these clean-ups, the more they can reduce that waste.”

Clean up operations under way on the Durban Beach Front: