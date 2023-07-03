More than 9 400 suspects have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in June. They’ve been arrested for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, drug possession and kidnapping.

The police also clamped down on illegal liquor outlets and arrested owners of unlicensed liquor outlets.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says during the various operations, police also recovered close to 200 stolen vehicles.

“Which included 189 for murder, 142 for attempted murder, 226 for robberies, 187 for rape and 1 864 for assaults and 118 for illegal possession of firearms. During these operations, police officers seized 1 630kgs of drugs which included cannabis, cocaine, crystal meth, heroine, mandrax and ecstasy,” says Naicker.