Voting is under way in Zimbabwe where a new president and members of parliament will be elected.

More than six-million registered voters are expected to cast their votes in the second election since the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in 2017.

Eleven presidential candidates are contesting these elections, but the race is between the two main contenders, Mnangagwa and president of the Citizens Coalition For Change, Nelson Chamisa. To win the presidency, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote.

The local currency has weakened by about 85% since the start of the year, with inflation reaching triple digit levels, pushing people further into poverty in a country where only 30% hold formal jobs.

Voting stations opened at 07:00 Wednesday morning and will close at 19:00. Counting of votes will start immediately after stations close.

Change

Citizens say they hope to see positive change in their country, which has a long history of alleged election rigging and disputed polls, some of which turned violent.

Both Mnangagwa and Chamisa repeatedly called for peace and tolerance in their election campaign speeches.

Some citizens say they are eager to see poverty alleviated in their country.

“I’m going to vote and my vote is my secret, I want to see jobs… I’m very happy and I need job. My work there’s no money so I want improvement.”

VIDEO | Many residents in Zimbabwe are hoping for change after the elections, as outlined in the package below: