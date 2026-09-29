Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

More than 50 members of Niger’s security forces killed in attacks

An armoured vehicle on the streets of the capital Niamey following the mutiny in Niger on August 30, 2026.
  • An armoured vehicle on the streets of the capital Niamey following the mutiny in Niger on August 30, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

More than 50 members of Niger‘s security forces have been killed in two attacks ​in the west of the landlocked Sahel nation, ‌where jihadists, including members of the regional Islamic State affiliate, are active, two security sources said.

A convoy of gendarmes ​was ambushed near the town of Abala-Filingué ​on Wednesday last week, the sources said.

A ⁠separate attack in Birni-N’Konni killed more than 30 ​soldiers on Saturday, they said.

The sources said the ​attacks were carried out by terrorists, without going into more detail.

The West African affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic ​State Sahel Province, issued two statements on Sunday ​claiming responsibility for the attacks, SITE Intelligence Group said on Monday.

The ‌group ⁠attacked the civilian airport and military airbase in Niamey, the capital, in January, highlighting a lack of progress against insurgent groups on the part of ​the military-led ​government that seized ⁠power in a coup in 2023.

Last month, mutinous soldiers in Niger attacked the ​airport and the presidency, triggering a standoff ​with ⁠forces loyal to the government who were supported by troops from Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force.

Analysts and ⁠security ​sources say frustration is growing ​within frontline army units after repeated losses to insurgents, notably in ​western Niger.

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News