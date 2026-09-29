More than 50 members of Niger‘s security forces have been killed in two attacks ​in the west of the landlocked Sahel nation, ‌where jihadists, including members of the regional Islamic State affiliate, are active, two security sources said.

A convoy of gendarmes ​was ambushed near the town of Abala-Filingué ​on Wednesday last week, the sources said.

A ⁠separate attack in Birni-N’Konni killed more than 30 ​soldiers on Saturday, they said.

The sources said the ​attacks were carried out by terrorists, without going into more detail.

The West African affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic ​State Sahel Province, issued two statements on Sunday ​claiming responsibility for the attacks, SITE Intelligence Group said on Monday.

The ‌group ⁠attacked the civilian airport and military airbase in Niamey, the capital, in January, highlighting a lack of progress against insurgent groups on the part of ​the military-led ​government that seized ⁠power in a coup in 2023.

Last month, mutinous soldiers in Niger attacked the ​airport and the presidency, triggering a standoff ​with ⁠forces loyal to the government who were supported by troops from Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force.

Analysts and ⁠security ​sources say frustration is growing ​within frontline army units after repeated losses to insurgents, notably in ​western Niger.