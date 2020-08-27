More than 50 000 unemployed matriculants and post-graduates will be trained as part of government’s national digital and future skills intervention programmes.

This was revealed by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams during an Economic Cluster oral reply session.

Speaking in the National Assembly during a hybrid sitting, Ndabeni-Abrahams explained how other inventions including the use of drones, will improve postal services.

“We will be in the coming months rolling out some intervention programmes whereby will be training about 50-000 young unemployed post-graduates and matric young people throughout the country. We are rolling out multi-purpose centres that will, therefore, make available 3D- printers and drones amongst other technologies.”

“This is all meant to say as people can no longer wait for the post office to deliver services. People complain in terms of the pace when they need their parcels. The drones are here to make the intervention,” adds the minister.