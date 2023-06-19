The Northern Cape education department says it’s concerned that more than 3 000 pupils have fallen pregnant between last year and March this year.

The pupils are between 10 and 19 years old.

The department says the province has a significantly high number of teenage pregnancies compared to other provinces.

MEC for Education in the Northern Cape, Zolile Monakali, says the majority of the young mothers are in the rural parts of the Northern Cape, such as the John Taolo Gaetsewe Region.

“Which means if you are taking the fourth quarters of the year you’ll see we are having about 3 600 learners that are getting pregnant per year. Those are the latest stats we are having at our disposal and it’s based on those stats. We are becoming concerned and we are saying we must now have a strategy (that we can) implement a as a department to make sure we curb this thing (that is) happening in our communities.”

NC Education Department aim to address the scourge of teenage pregnancy with prevention:



