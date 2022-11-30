More than 200 illegal gambling machines will be destroyed in Limpopo today. The operation, which saw these machines confiscated, was a collaboration between the provincial government and law enforcement agencies.

This was also done in a bid to encourage responsible gambling. Economic Development MEC Rodgers Monama says that illegal gambling is robbing the province of revenue.

“November is what we call responsible gambling month, and as such working together with the enforcement agencies- we’ve managed to successfully confiscate 214- illegal machines, which robs our provincial economy of the intended revenue. These illegal machines, the majority of them in the spaza shops in our townships and villages.”