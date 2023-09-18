More than 20 people were burnt to death when a bus collided with a truck in Musina, Limpopo yesterday afternoon.

The bus was transporting mine workers to Venetia mine when it collided with a truck and caught fire.

The mine workers were employed to work in an underground project at the mine by Murray and Roberts company.

The workers were from the Musina location to the mine to work nightshift when the accident happened. It is not yet clear how many people survived.

Murray and Roberts has sent condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. The company says it will provide support to the families and colleagues of the deceased.

Meanwhile, MEC for Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo Florence Radzilani is expected to visit the scene of the collision.

The MEC’s spokesperson Vongani Chauke says Radzilani will also visit survivors in hospital.