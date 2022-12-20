The Road Traffic Management Corporation says more than 2000 motorists have been arrested nationwide for various offences, including drunken driving. The arrests were effected since the start of festive season.

[Press Release] Thousands of motorists arrested since the start of the festive season. #SaferFestive#ArriveAlive https://t.co/nglIcTol3c — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 20, 2022

The RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says law enforcement agencies have remained on high alert.

“More than 2 000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country for various offences since the start of the festive season road safety campaign more than 188 roadblocks are being held with more than 6 000 vehicles stopped.”

