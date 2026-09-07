More than 16 000 suspects arrested in nationwide crime crackdown

More than 16 000 suspects have been arrested during a week-long nationwide crime crackdown.
The Shanela operations, conducted between 31 August and 6 September, also saw police seize illicit cigarettes worth more than R41-million, as well as copper and metal valued at R20-million.
South African Police Service (SAPS) says a total of 138 unlicensed firearms and more than 2 000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi says the operations dealt a significant blow to illicit trade.
#sapsHQ [16 733 SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR VARIOUS CRIMES; ILLICIT CIGARETTES WORTH MORE THAN R41 MILLION, COPPER AND METAL WORTH R20 MILLION, AND 138 UNLICENSED FIREARMS SEIZED DURING WEEK-LONG SHANELA OPERATIONS]
The #SAPS continues to intensify its nationwide crackdown on crime… pic.twitter.com/wFCcfLMlSW
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 7, 2026
Culvin Mabasa