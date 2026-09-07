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More than 16 000 suspects arrested in nationwide crime crackdown

  • File: A person being arrested
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

More than 16 000 suspects have been arrested during a week-long nationwide crime crackdown.

The Shanela operations, conducted between 31 August and 6 September, also saw police seize illicit cigarettes worth more than R41-million, as well as copper and metal valued at R20-million.

South African Police Service (SAPS) says a total of 138 unlicensed firearms and more than 2 000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi says the operations dealt a significant blow to illicit trade.

“Law enforcement agencies dealt a significant blow to illicit trade and counterfeit goods, arresting 22 suspects and seizing contraband goods worth more than R4 million in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. In addition, the Hawks and Customs seized illicit and counterfeit cigarettes worth more than R41 million during a joint operation in Durban.”

Culvin Mabasa

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