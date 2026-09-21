More than 16 000 NSFAS applications received: Manamela

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela says more than 16 000 applications for NSFAS bursaries have been received since the opening of the 2026 application cycle on Friday.

Manamela says applications will remain open until 31 October.

Bursary funding is available to households with an annual income of R350 000 or less, while students with disabilities qualify for funding where household income is up to R600 000.

The so-called missing middle students are encouraged to apply for NSFAS loans.

The Minister says successful applicants are expected to receive their funding outcomes in December. He says the NSFAS system has been tested and is ready to process applications.

NSFAS | Eligible students encouraged to apply: Buti Manamela