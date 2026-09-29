More than 120 suspected illegal miners arrested in Fochville

More than 120 suspected illegal miners have been arrested in Mphahla village Fochville, in Gauteng’s far West Rand..

Police also recovered firearms during Operation Prosper aimed at dismantling illegal mining activities and associated criminality.

The arrest is the result of a collaboration between the police, the SANDF, Home Affairs department, the Hawks and Sibanye Stillwater mine’s tactical security team.

During the operation, five firearms including three pistols and AK47 rifle were seized.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, “The operation commenced in the early hours at about 3 am on 29 September 2026 with SANDF members cordoning off the operational area before police and the mine’s tactical security team moved in to operate. Five firearms, including three pistols, one AK-47 rifle and one self-made pistol, together with lots of ammunition, were recovered during the operation, as well as illegal mining equipment such as pendukas, gas bottles and gold-bearing material. Operation Prosper continues to target illegal mining activities and associated criminality in Gauteng.”

Earlier this month, a similar Operation at Kloof Gold Mine also on the West Rand led to the arrest of 10 suspects.

“This one is part of operation prosper that brought us here but guided and lead by crime intelligence. The one at Wadela is an isolated incident on its own which also has its own approach of investigations through the teams as we speak teams are on the ground trying to track and follow up the leads that our communities are giving us which we believe will yield positive results.” says Major-General Fred Kekana, Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner.