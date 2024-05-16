‘More than 100 calls made between accused 4 and 5 in Meyiwa trial’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The cross-examination of cell phone analyst Gideon Gouws will continue in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the High Court in Pretoria this morning.

Yesterday, during the defence counsel Zithulele Nxumalo’s cross-examination Gouws testified about communication between the accused.

Gouws said more than 100 calls were made between Mthokozisi Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli between 2018 and 2021.

Nxumalo: So, there are no records that relate to the date of the incident which is October 2014?

Gouws: No, I didn’t receive Section 205 on that communication, from Section 205 I received is that Mthokozisi Maphisa, accused 4, contacted accused 1, Sibiya, 14 times. You did ask if did accused 5 phone? So, yes, accused 5 phone accused 4 118 times, 30 sms. Accused 5 also called accused 4 and accused 4 also called accused 5.

Nxumalo has denied that his client, accused 4 in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, was in communication with another accused.

Nxumalo is cross examining cell phone data analyst Gideon Gouws at the High Court in Pretoria about communication which is said to have happened between 2018 and 2020.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in 2014.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Intricate web of phone calls:

