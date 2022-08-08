More than a hundred suspects have been arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation that started on Friday around the eThekwini Municipality.

The operation focused on drugs, illegal firearms, counterfeit goods, illegal liquor outlets, undocumented persons and offenders who have absconded parole.

Police also visited scrap metal dealers to check compliance in terms of the Second-Hand-Goods Act. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala.

“The team proceeded to a scrap metal dealer in Greenwood Park and upon seeing the police officers, the owner fled his business premises. Police recovered copper pipes, copper cables and a railway control arm at the premises.

“The total value of the recovered property is R30 000. All liquor outlets were visited to check if they are complying with the Liquor Act. Three knives were also seized by police. Such operations will be ongoing across the province to curb acts of criminality and remove perpetrators of crime from our streets.”

The multi-disciplinary operation follows number of shooting incident that left KwaZulu-Natal communities living in fear.

Last month a group of attackers opened fire at people at a tuck shop in Mariannhill, west of Durban.

Initial police investigations indicate that three of the deceased could have been the target of the attack.

The tuck shop owner, his two sons and a person who was waiting to see a traditional healer were killed.