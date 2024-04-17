Cape Town Airport reaches 10 million passengers milestone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says Cape Town International Airport has processed more than 10 million passengers during the last financial year.

This is the highest number of international and regional passengers since COVID-19.

ACSA Cluster 2 Regional General Manager, Mark Maclean says ACSA ‘s domestic passengers grew by about 83% of what it was pre-COVID.

He says this is a sign of renewed recovery and growth in the travel and tourism industry.

“In three years, together with partners, supplies, the industry we’ve been rebuilding our business. This 10 million passenger per annum milestone, which means that we process about over 35 000 passengers per day come in and out of the airport. We’ve got about 300 flights movements per day through the airport. And just in March, we’ve processed over 320 000 international passengers through the airport, which is the highest number of international travelers ever through Cape Town International.”